Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket ball court and rims.

For this project, two Detroit-based artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon were selected. There were 42 applicants.

This is the Marquette City Commission’s first public art project.

Marquette Public Art Commission Member and Art Teacher Linnea Gustafson explains the process of how the company choose its artists.

“We choose Hurley park and then we resurfaced the playground and we then went through process of selecting of artist,” said Gustafson. “We sent a call out and got 42 responses. We came down to a final three artist and we had them make designs for us and we had the public judge and give feedback.”

Gustafson says that she loves this new project because people of all ages can enjoy it.

“I love art that everyone can enjoy, not just in a museum but out in the public for everyone,” expressed Gustafson. “This mural has something that the basketball lover can go play on and even children can run and hop around on the designs.”

Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tina Morin goes on to say she loves public art because anyone can see it for free.

“It’s really important to educate our community and our children about art and one way that’s equal for everybody is to do that through public art,” said Morin. “Because public art is something that everyone had access to.”

The next big project is to place Native American artwork in Marquette.

