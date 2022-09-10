Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists

The basketball court at Hurley Park got a makeover as part of a public art commission project
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket ball court and rims.

For this project, two Detroit-based artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon were selected. There were 42 applicants.

This is the Marquette City Commission’s first public art project.

Marquette Public Art Commission Member and Art Teacher Linnea Gustafson explains the process of how the company choose its artists.

“We choose Hurley park and then we resurfaced the playground and we then went through process of selecting of artist,” said Gustafson. “We sent a call out and got 42 responses. We came down to a final three artist and we had them make designs for us and we had the public judge and give feedback.”

Gustafson says that she loves this new project because people of all ages can enjoy it.

“I love art that everyone can enjoy, not just in a museum but out in the public for everyone,” expressed Gustafson. “This mural has something that the basketball lover can go play on and even children can run and hop around on the designs.”

Marquette Arts and Culture Manager Tina Morin goes on to say she loves public art because anyone can see it for free.

“It’s really important to educate our community and our children about art and one way that’s equal for everybody is to do that through public art,” said Morin. “Because public art is something that everyone had access to.”

The next big project is to place Native American artwork in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions

Latest News

In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way...
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Spectators can watch an art exhibit be created before their eyes at the Finlandia University...
Finnish artist creates art live at Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center
The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket...
Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists
The lighthouse at Peninsula Point.
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
In Marquette County, each party has its own reasons to be confident about potential victories...
Democratic and Republican parties rally support ahead of general election