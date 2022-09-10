Finnish artist creates art live at Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectators can watch an art exhibit be created before their eyes at the Finlandia University Gallery in Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center.

It is the latest stop for Finnish Artist Sirkku Ketola and her performance, A Body Called Paula.

“It’s a silkscreen performance and installation, so I’m a contemporary artist who is using printmaking as my main method,” said Ketola. “I’m printing overwhelming beautiful ribbons in every show, in every performance series.”

She was invited to hold a performance at the university in 2020 but had to hold off due to pandemic concerns until today.

“I contacted the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York City, where I had seen Sirrku Ketola’s work, she was there in 2017,” said Finlandia University Gallery Curator Carrie Flaspohler. “So, I was looking in 2018 for a new artist, and I saw her work there and was very intrigued by it.”

Ketola started her performance project in 2017 and plans to continue doing it for a decade.

So far, it has taken her all over the globe, including Canada, Belgium, Japan and now the Upper Peninsula.

“‘A Body called Paula’ is something I do three to four times per year during the ten years,” continued Ketola. “At the end of the ten years, there will be a big installation that I will build and use all of them, what I’ve done.”

Starting Sept. 9 and picking up again on Monday, the process of creating each ribbon will take place over four days in two-and-a-half-hour sessions.

Each day will be dedicated to a different layer of theme she’ll add to the ribbon, starting with light, then passion, knowledge and finally darkness. Each is represented by a unique color.

The completed work will be displayed on the fifth day.

“On Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 PM, there’s a public reception for the exhibit,” continued Flaspohler. “Sirkku will be speaking, the final piece will be on display and it’s open to the public for free. Refreshments will also be served.”

The ornament will be on display in the gallery until Oct. 14.

For more information, check out the Finlandia University Gallery page here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.