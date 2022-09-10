DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride raises scholarship funds for Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center students

A participant added a DJ Bryant sign to the back of his ATV for the event.
A participant added a DJ Bryant sign to the back of his ATV for the event.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a memorial fun ride Saturday.

DJ Bryant started the UTV/ATV Faithorn Fun Run with a small group of friends in 2013. It became an annual event that grew every year. After his sudden death in 2019, the event continued as the DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride.

This year, over 60 UTVs and ATVs rode from the Longbranch Saloon in Faithorn to Pemenee Falls to the Four Seasons Resort and back to the Longbranch. The ride was approximately 30 miles round trip. Along the way, the caravan stopped at the Riverside Cemetery to pay its respects to DJ. After the ride, participants were invited to a grill out and bonfire at Pemenee Falls. There was also a raffle, muddiest vehicle contest, and items for sale.

Organizers say the riders had a great time on the trails.

“It’s a fun path,” said Nick Hess, Faithorn Fun Run president. “We’re using all state property and backroads that we go down. It’s a chance for everybody to get out, network, and see their buddies.”

As the name suggests, the DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride is a fundraiser for scholarships in the area. Two Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center students will each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
UPDATE: Michigan State Police searching for missing Ontonagon man
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Photo of the Isle Royale Queen courtesy of the National Park Service
Isle Royale Queen cancels remainder of 2022 season
USW
Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement
UP Health System - Marquette.
Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract

Latest News

An artist poses with his paintings.
5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground
Water craft exercises at Republic campground
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
In the coming weeks, thousands of monarch butterflies will be migrating from Canada all the way...
Monarch butterflies expected to stop at Peninsula Point
Spectators can watch an art exhibit be created before their eyes at the Finlandia University...
Finnish artist creates art live at Hancock’s Finnish American Heritage Center