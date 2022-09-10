DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride raises scholarship funds for Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center students

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a memorial fun ride Saturday.

DJ Bryant started the UTV/ATV Faithorn Fun Run with a small group of friends in 2013. It became an annual event that grew every year. After his sudden death in 2019, the event continued as the DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride.

This year, over 60 UTVs and ATVs rode from the Longbranch Saloon in Faithorn to Pemenee Falls to the Four Seasons Resort and back to the Longbranch. The ride was approximately 30 miles round trip. Along the way, the caravan stopped at the Riverside Cemetery to pay its respects to DJ. After the ride, participants were invited to a grill out and bonfire at Pemenee Falls. There was also a raffle, muddiest vehicle contest, and items for sale.

Organizers say the riders had a great time on the trails.

“It’s a fun path,” said Nick Hess, Faithorn Fun Run president. “We’re using all state property and backroads that we go down. It’s a chance for everybody to get out, network, and see their buddies.”

As the name suggests, the DJ Bryant Memorial Scholarship Ride is a fundraiser for scholarships in the area. Two Dickinson-Iron ISD Tech Center students will each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

