5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Crafty Flea Market was held in Iron Mountain Saturday.

75 vendors packed Lake to sell their treasures at the Lake Antoine Campground. Vendors offered a variety of crafts, homemade goods, and other items.

Organizers said turnout was good, although some shoppers were worried about the rain.

“Turnout is pretty good,” said Barbara Kramer, Lake Antione Park Partners board member. “I think people are a little concerned about the weather, but we have to take it as it comes.”

All profits made at the event were split between the Lake Antione Park Partners and Newspapers and Education.

“The Lake Antione Park Partners uses the money to make improvements in the park,” said Kramer. “Newspapers in Education uses their money to get newspapers out to kids in the schools.”

The Lake Antione Park Partners’ next event will be a Family Fall Fest on Oct. 8.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.