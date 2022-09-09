Zero Degrees Art Gallery features acrylic painter during September
Take a look at paintings by Dan Cook at the gallery’s guest artist display
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The walls at Zero Degrees Art Gallery have changed once again to make room for a new artist.
Dan Cook displays his paintings all September long in the guest artist display.
You can meet Dan Cook and learn more about the evolution of his work tomorrow at the gallery from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for an artist’s reception.
You can check out Cook’s body of work at dancook.biz or on Facebook.
Zero Degrees Art Gallery is located at 525 N. Third St.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.