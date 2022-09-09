Volunteer search party organized for missing Ontonagon man

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The search for a missing man in Ontonagon continues Friday morning.

On Thursday, a search party formed on the Turkey Trail to look for Joe Bittner. It is unknown how long Bittner has been missing.

According to a volunteer, the Michigan State Police and Search and Rescue lead the search.

The search was suspended at midnight and will continue Friday morning.

TV6 and Fox UP has reached out to the Michigan State Police and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

