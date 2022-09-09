Upper Peninsula HS Football Schedule has three changes

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County Athletic Director Mike Berutti emailed TV6 Thursday saying due to low numbers and injuries the Wykon’s Varsity season has been canceled. West Iron County was scheduled to visit Manistique Friday night. Berutti added on a brighter note numbers in grades seven through ten are doing very well so the Wykons will continue with a junior varsity schedule.

In eight player football Engadine has forfeited its game to Munising. The Mustangs arranged to visit Pellston Saturday at 1 pm.

Carney-Nadeau forfeited its season schedule, but the Wolves will face Mid Peninsula in a contest Saturday at North Central in Powers.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.