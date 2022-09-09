Upper Peninsula HS Football Schedule has three changes

West Iron County cancels varsity sason
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County Athletic Director Mike Berutti emailed TV6 Thursday saying due to low numbers and injuries the Wykon’s Varsity season has been canceled. West Iron County was scheduled to visit Manistique Friday night. Berutti added on a brighter note numbers in grades seven through ten are doing very well so the Wykons will continue with a junior varsity schedule.

In eight player football Engadine has forfeited its game to Munising. The Mustangs arranged to visit Pellston Saturday at 1 pm.

Carney-Nadeau forfeited its season schedule, but the Wolves will face Mid Peninsula in a contest Saturday at North Central in Powers.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
Iron Bay restaurant and Aurora Piercing partner after review
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review
A rendering of Ore Dock Brewing Company's plans for the 200 block of S. Front St. in Marquette
$3.9M state grant to support building rehabilitation for new Ore Dock Brewing Co. space

Latest News

Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Crown
Paquin averaged a solid double-double last season at Engadine.
9-8-22; HS Tennis; NMU Football; Paquin joins Finlandia Women's Basketball
(NMU Graphic)
NMU’s Smith receives GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week
Michigan Tech’s Lange named GLIAC Men’s Runner of the Week