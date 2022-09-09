Upper Michigan Today has fun with farm animals at Jo-Kay Corral
Upper Michigan Today hits the road for episode 115
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan today hit the road to have some fun with farm animals this Friday morning.
Jodi McIlhamy describes her Negaunee Township farm that she co-owns with her husband Kevin.
Jo-Kay Corral gives its guests a hands-on, educational experience...
...and teaches kids the value and fun of doing chores.
McIlhamy reminds potential visitors about when and why they should make a stop at the farm.
Jo-Kay Corral is located at 119 Snowfield Road, Negaunee.
