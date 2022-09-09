Upper Michigan Today has fun with farm animals at Jo-Kay Corral

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan today hit the road to have some fun with farm animals this Friday morning.

Jodi McIlhamy describes her Negaunee Township farm that she co-owns with her husband Kevin.

Jo-Kay Corral gives its guests a hands-on, educational experience...

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth milk Betty the Goat at Jo-Kay Corral.

...and teaches kids the value and fun of doing chores.

Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth try farm chores at Jo-Kay Corral.

McIlhamy reminds potential visitors about when and why they should make a stop at the farm.

Jodi McIlhamy, co-owner of Jo-Kay Corral, tells guests when and why they should visit the farm.

Jo-Kay Corral is located at 119 Snowfield Road, Negaunee.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.