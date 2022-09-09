UPHS Marquette technical employee on newly ratified union contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract Friday.

Competitive wage packages, a labor-management committee and a wage scale to reward experience are some new guarantees the three-year contract will include. Kaylyn Lafrinere, the lead cardiovascular technologist for UPHS Marquette said the process of bargaining the contract is well worth it.

“It’s important for our technical employees at the hospital to work under a union contract because it gives us the power to advocate for ourselves and patients,” Lafrinere said.

The contract took two days to ratify.

“We met with the employer and bargained over what is important to each of us. We complied a list of agreements and presented it to the membership and then they voted on it,” Lafrinere said.

The decision for technical employees to ratify their own contract was inspired by nurses doing the same in June. Lafrinere said technical employees include a large range of workers in the hospital.

“People that run your EKG’s or people who work in the cath lab like me, who help people that have heart attacks. Those are all examples of technical employees,” Lafrinere said.

Gar Atchison, chief executive officer of UPHS Marquette says he’s pleased with the new contract.

“Our technical employees play an incredibly vital role in the delivery of healthcare at our hospital, so we could not be more pleased to have reached an agreement that meets the collective needs of our staff, the hospital and the community,” Atchison said.

The contract will cover about 180 healthcare professionals. Lafrinere said this will positively affect the hiring and retention of employees.

“Our hope is that this gives the hospital the tools they need to recruit and retain top talent throughout Michigan,” Lafrinere said.

