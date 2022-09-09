UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. brewery got mobbed Thursday.

Accelerate U.P. is revamping its cash mob program. A cash mob is an event where community members get together and spend money at one business. The lucky establishment this time was Upper Peninsula Brewing Company. People crammed into the brewery in support of the business. Accelerate U.P. says cash mobs encourage people to shop local and show off small businesses.

Upper Peninsula Brewing Company’s Brewer, Mason Mathis, says the event brought people together.

“All of these people probably live within a 10 to 15-mile radius and they’re congregating here for one particular purpose,” said Mathis, “That purpose seems to be human-to-human interaction. […] Although the cash is nice, and bringing in business is always cool, but I think the fact that we can provide a safe space for people to come and just have open discussion is honestly more important.”

Cash mobs were a monthly event for Accelerate U.P. until it was disrupted by COVID-19.

