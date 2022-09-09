TriMedia announces new CEO

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based TriMedia Environmental & Engineering announces former employee Bob Lehto as a new majority shareholder and the company’s new CEO.

“We’re very excited to have Bob back on board to carry the torch and help us grow into the future,” said current President Tom Anthos.

“I have worked with Bob for more than a decade. He brings outstanding expertise across our core service areas, shares our company values, and is a perfect fit for our culture.”

Anthos will focus on ensuring a smooth transition, which he views as essential to long-term sustainability. Both Lehto and Anthos emphasize mutual trust, shared values, and the same big-picture goals.

“It’s great to come full circle and return to TriMedia,” said Lehto.

He adds, “I started my career here so the opportunity to return feels like a homecoming. I’ve watched and admired the TriMedia team over the years, as an employee and most recently as a client. Their expertise, agility, and customer-centered focus have always left a positive impact on the people and projects they’ve served. TriMedia just does it right. I’m thrilled to be back.”

Lehto is eager to build upon TriMedia’s success and promote the organic growth of the company. He sees a significant opportunity to increase awareness of the broad array of services that TriMedia offers. Lehto is passionate about developing opportunities for Native Americans throughout the Great Lakes region. He anticipates extending that work through his leadership at TriMedia. He views the company’s Native-owned business designation as a platform for bringing professional opportunities to Native American community members and businesses.

Because he is a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Lehto’s majority ownership will establish the company as a Native American-owned business and Indian Economic Enterprise (IEE). These designations will provide TriMedia with new opportunities to foster organic growth and offer the ability to partner with companies that are committed to business strategies that address diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Anthos is confident in Lehto’s ability to lead and grow TriMedia. “This transition is a natural evolution for a healthy small business. With Bob at the helm, I feel confident that TriMedia and our customers and employees will be in good hands for many years to come.”

