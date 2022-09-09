Three female veterans traveled on UP Honor Flight Mission XIX, a record high

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - Of the 81 veterans that traveled on U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX, three were female.

Rosemarie Sundberg was one of three female veterans on Mission XIX. She was a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy after the Vietnam War. She said she always wanted to join the navy.

“My father was in the Navy during World War II,” Sundberg explained. “I always knew I was going to go into the Navy because I liked the water. I wanted to do something that would make people proud that I was in the Navy during the war.”

According to the Office of Veteran’s Affairs, of the 2.7 million Americans that served in Vietnam, only 11,000 were women. 90 percent served as nurses.

“There is more to war than just the men being in it,” Sundberg said. “A lot of times women were there to help keep them strong, homelike. We were the reason to get out of the war, not into one.”

During Mission XIX at Arlington National Cemetery, Sundberg along with U.S. Air Force veterans Julie Burrell and Laurel Swanson were recognized in front of the group for their service.

“They want to see us, not just hear about us,” Sundberg said. “They want to hear our stories. It was not just a man’s war; it was a women’s war too.”

Three female veterans are the most to ever travel on the U.P. Honor Flight. Organizers want to see that number grow.

Sundberg describes her role as “business-like,” but she played an important part in helping soldiers.

“I stayed pretty close to all the patients,” Sundberg said. “I let them tell their story about where they were from, what they liked to do and what they wanted to do once they got out of the war. That was important, knowing what they wanted to do after the war.”

Sundberg encourages any veteran, male or female, to go on the honor flight.

