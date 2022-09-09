Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a joint press release sent out Friday, UP Health System-Marquette and the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) announced that the hospital’s technical employees have ratified their first union contract.

“We worked hard to make sure the contract provides a solid framework to recruit and retain the qualified healthcare professionals that our hospital needs,” said Katlyn Lafrinere, a lead cardiovascular technologist and president of the Marquette Ancillary Staff and Technologists (MAST). “We also now have a structure in place to discuss issues regarding patient care and have meaningful collaboration with management to address those. Our top priority is making sure that our patients get the best care possible.”

The three year contract takes effect on Friday, September 9. Technical employees voted on the tentative agreement with the hospital Wednesday and Thursday.

The contract, covering about 180 healthcare professionals represented by the MNA, includes:

Competitive wages to attract and retain healthcare professionals.

A wage scale to reward experience.

A labor-management committee that will meet monthly to discuss issues of joint interest.

“Our technical employees play an incredibly vital role in the delivery of healthcare at our hospital, so we could not be more pleased to have reached an agreement that meets the collective needs of our staff, the hospital and community,” said Gar Atchison, chief executive officer of UPHS – Marquette. “We take seriously our role as one of the area’s top employers and have worked collaboratively with the MNA throughout this bargaining process, as we did earlier this year with our registered nurses, to arrive swiftly at an agreement that underscores our continued commitment to creating an excellent workplace for our employees and delivering the highest quality care to our patients.”

The MNA, the largest union and professional association of nurses and healthcare professionals in the state, also represents about 300 registered nurses who work at UPHS – Marquette.

The nurses ratified a 3-year contract in June.

“Nurses and ancillary staff work hand-in-hand to advocate for our patients every day, and our contracts protect that voice,” said Stephanie DePetro, RN, president of the MGH RN Staff Council and vice president of the Michigan Nurses Association Board of Directors. “As our colleagues move forward with the protections and empowerment of their first contract, we are here with them every step of the way to keep working together to make our hospital the best it can be for our community.”

