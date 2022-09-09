Superior Watershed Partnership teaming up with KBIC for E-waste collection

E-waste
E-waste(WABI)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Watershed Partnership is teaming up with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community for an E-waste collection. This Saturday, September 10, at the Ojibwa Casino in Chocolay Township, crews from the partnership and the Great Lakes Climate Corps will collect electronic waste.

Computers, tablets, and cell phones are some of the items they’re collecting. Members of the partnership say they hold these collections to keep these items from causing damage to the environment.

“Electronic waste has a few toxins in it that we want to keep out of the environment, the water, we don’t want it to seep into the ground or anything so we want to make sure that it gets disposed of properly,” said Kathleen Henry, SWP education specialist/special projects coordinator.

You can drop off your E-waste at the casino from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. There is another E-waste collection scheduled for Wednesday, September 14, from two to six in the afternoon in St. Ignace.

