Studio Dance Arts Marquette wants you to get up and move

Dance and gymnastics are happening now
With some upbeat tunes it's hard to stand still
With some upbeat tunes it's hard to stand still
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Studio Dance Arts in Marquette wants to get you and your kid up and moving.

Located in the Westwood Mall in Marquette – there are dance and gymnastics classes for all ages and abilities.

Staff at Studio Dance Arts say ballet, hip-hop or gymnastics could keep you active all winter long. Adults can certainly participate, but one coach says it’s especially important for kids to burn excess energy and learn healthy habits for the colder months.

“We say all the time we are not just coaching dancers,” said Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer Coach Whitney Schampers. “We are coaching for life. We are teaching them skills such as being responsible for themselves [and] coming with their things.”

Classes run from September to December and from January to April, but Schampers says you can still join now.

“We are teaching them to follow directions. They are part of a team when they are here,” added Schampers. “They’re learning to rely on others and be somebody who is reliable and responsible.”

If you or your kid wants to sign up, you can visit the Studio Dance Arts website or Facebook page.

