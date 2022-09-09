Showers & storms return today

A slow-moving cold front will move across the area today. This will trigger showers and thundershowers in the western counties during the day. Showers and storms will track east tonight. A few isolated storms could reach severe limits with heavy rain and hail. Showers will continue during the day tomorrow. It’ll be a more cool weekend as an upper-level trough digs south across the Great Lakes. There will be a closed-off area of low pressure, which forms at the base of this trough and moves across the Lower Peninsula Sunday into Monday. So we will have some residual showers in the east early next week.

Today: Clouds will increase during the day. Then, showers and storms move into the western counties

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 70s to low 80s elsewhere

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some light showers in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the central and east

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.