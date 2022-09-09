Showers, storms bring soaking start to the weekend

An Ontario-based system extends over to Upper Michigan, bringing moderate to heavy rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms mainly to the western half of the region through early Saturday -- thunderstorms can become severe, producing strong wind gusts and hail in addition to lightning. Rain then spreads to the Eastern U.P. Saturday, and cool air also works into the region as winds begin to veer northwesterly. Rain diminishes in intensity and coverage Sunday until another round of showers sweeps in early Monday from a developing system over Central Lake Michigan. Wet weather diminishes over Upper Michigan into early Tuesday as the system moves into the Eastern Great Lakes.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain and few thunderstorms west and then into the eastern counties Saturday morning; southwest winds 10-15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 60s (cooler west)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and few thunderstorms; rain diminishes west, continues east in the evening; breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Patriot Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy north winds and cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; moderate to heavy rain possible south and east near the Lake Michigan shores

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: 60s

Thursday & Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 70

