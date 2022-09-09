Runners drink beer to support United Way of Marquette

Runners begin their fun run(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. club is running for a cause.

Queen City Running Company hosted the fourth annual Happy Hour Run Thursday.

This year, the Queen City Running Company teamed up with the United Way of Marquette. All proceeds from the event went to the nonprofit. The run comes just in time for Marquette Craft Beer Week. 5-mile and 2-mile routes started and ended at Ore Dock Brewing Company. Both were casual, scenic fun runs.

Queen City Running Company says you don’t have to wait until next year for the next Happy Hour Run.

“We actually hold a Happy Hour Run every Thursday at a local establishment,” said Kevin Thomsen, Queen City Running Company owner. “It’s always rotating around. It goes year-round. This is a great way for other people to learn about this group run that we do and just meet some new people that are into the same things.”

The Happy Hour Run was free to participate in, but there was a $10 suggested donation. Queen City Running Company supplied the first round of post-run beer and a souvenir pint glass.

