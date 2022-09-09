Police: Remains of missing man found in ‘makeshift tomb’; woman arrested

Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at...
Police say Trista Spicer is facing a murder charge after a missing man's remains were found at a California home.(San Bernardino Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California have arrested a woman after investigators made a disturbing discovery at a home late last month.

The San Bernardino Police Department reports officers were called to a property on Aug. 23 after receiving a tip about possible human remains at the residence.

Police said they gathered enough information for a search warrant and found what appeared to be a “makeshift tomb” on the property.

According to the department, investigators found human remains inside the tomb that were identified as Eric Mercado, a person who was reported missing by his family in 2014.

Police said Mercado had previously lived at the property with another person, Trista Spicer. An arrest warrant was issued for Spicer’s arrest after homicide detectives said evidence found her responsible for his death.

On Sept. 2, investigators located and arrested Spicer in the city of Yucaipa. She was booked on the charge of murder.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and...
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
A rendering of Ore Dock Brewing Company's plans for the 200 block of S. Front St. in Marquette
$3.9M state grant to support building rehabilitation for new Ore Dock Brewing Co. space

Latest News

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
With some upbeat tunes it's hard to stand still
Studio Dance Arts Marquette wants you to get up and move
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police investigating shooting at park
The Ore Dock Brewing Co. is ready to begin construction on its new project.
Ore Dock Brewing Company expansion to break ground within next several months
With the winter months approaching, you may see coyotes in populated areas like the city limits...
DNR: more coyote sightings in populated areas does not mean population increase