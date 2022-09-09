PHF #GivingTuesday applications open for non-profits

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications have officially opened for Portage Health Foundations’ (PHF) #GivingTuesday.

#GivingTuesday happens on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29, as a way for the community to give back to the non-profit organizations that make Houghton, Keweenaw, Baraga, and Ontonagon county a happier and healthier place. The Portage Health Foundation will match a portion of community donations.

“Our evolution with #GivingTuesday has come quite a ways over the last five years and we can’t wait to see what will happen in 2022,” said Michael H. Babcock, director of marketing and communications at PHF.

“The application process has helped us bring in many new non-profits over the last couple of years. We’re looking forward to seeing what organizations raise their hand to be part of this incredible fundraising event this year.”

To be eligible, an organization must be a charitable non-profit organization with 501(c)(3) IRS determination, provide their certified financial audit and/or 990, must be current with their tax status and have their License to Solicit, must not be a religious or educational institution, have a mission related to Portage Health Foundation’s Strategic Goals and Objectives or raise funds for a specific project that relates to those pillars and the organization must be domiciled in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw or Ontonagon counties.

Applicants should submit their last filed 990 with the IRS. If this filing is not current, proof of granted time extension is necessary.

The application is live at phfgive.org/givingtuesday. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022. If you have any questions, contact the Portage Health Foundation at (906) 523-5920 or info@phfgive.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.