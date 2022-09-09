Michigan DNR on how bear hunting season is going

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Friday being the third day of bear hunting season, Michigan’s DNR said many hunters are having success, although it may be too early to tell.

DNR Wildlife Biologist Brian Roell said nine bears have been checked in so far, and he is expecting many more to come.

“It looks like we might be seeing a few more bears being harvested, especially in the Gwinn and Baraga units. Both of those units were up last year so it looks like we’re seeing the same trend this year,” Roell said.

Roell also has a tip for hunters who snag a bear in these first warm days of the season, to ensure the meat keeps.

“Something people don’t understand is that you can actually quarter up your bear before bringing it to be registered. All that really needs to be registered is the head and the hide,” Roell said.

For more information on bear hunting click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.