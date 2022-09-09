Matter of Balance program offered in Ironwood

Reducing the risk of falling
Reducing the risk of falling(Matter of Balance)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University Extension will be offering the Matter of Balance program to assist adults with concerns of falling.

Falling is a major concern for many people as they get older. The fear of falling can often restrict certain activities, impeding the quality of life.

Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to reduce the fear of falling and to help people view falls as controllable. The program also shows participants how to set goals for increasing activity, as well as how to reduce fall risks at home.

The program is scheduled every Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. beginning on Oct. 14 and concluding Dec. 9, 2022.

Sessions will be held at the Ironwood Memorial Building, 213 S. Marquette St., Ironwood, MI 49938.

The program is free but space is limited. Registration information can be found here: https://events.anr.msu.edu/MOBIronwood2022/

To learn more about Matter of Balance, you can contact Anita Carter at carte356@msu.edu or by calling (906) 360 - 9732

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
Iron Bay restaurant and Aurora Piercing partner after review
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review

Latest News

Rosemarie Sundberg (left), Laurel Swanson (middle) and Julie Burrell (right) were recognized...
Three female veterans traveled on UP Honor Flight Mission XIX, a record high
Chocolay Township Police Department reports missing side-by-side ATV (pictured above)
ATV reported missing in Chocolay Township
Staff at Studio Dance Arts say ballet, hip-hop or gymnastics could keep you active all winter...
Studio Dance Arts Marquette wants you to get up and move
Coyote (courtesy US Fish and Wildlife Service)
DNR: More coyote sightings in populated areas does not mean population increase