Matter of Balance program offered in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State University Extension will be offering the Matter of Balance program to assist adults with concerns of falling.

Falling is a major concern for many people as they get older. The fear of falling can often restrict certain activities, impeding the quality of life.

Matter of Balance is an award-winning program designed to reduce the fear of falling and to help people view falls as controllable. The program also shows participants how to set goals for increasing activity, as well as how to reduce fall risks at home.

The program is scheduled every Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. beginning on Oct. 14 and concluding Dec. 9, 2022.

Sessions will be held at the Ironwood Memorial Building, 213 S. Marquette St., Ironwood, MI 49938.

The program is free but space is limited. Registration information can be found here: https://events.anr.msu.edu/MOBIronwood2022/

To learn more about Matter of Balance, you can contact Anita Carter at carte356@msu.edu or by calling (906) 360 - 9732

