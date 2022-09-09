Library Card Sign-Up Month begins, UP residents may benefit

It may be the perfect time to get your library card
A view of the Peter White Public Library in Marquette.
A view of the Peter White Public Library in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.

If you live in the city of Marquette or in one of eight surrounding townships – you can get yours for free. You can sign up at the Peter White Public Library.

Cards come with many benefits like access to language learning, internet access and telescopes. A department head at Peter White says library cards help combat illiteracy.

“We also offer a lot of digital resources,” said Melissa Alan, the circulation department head at the Peter White Public Library. “This would be things like apps. You can download books, you can stream movies. There’s a really great app called Kanopy where you can stream movies and there’s a version for kids.”

Alan says it’s worth signing up to enjoy the benefits.

“It’s all curated content that’s really thoughtful and educational,” said Alan.

She says students may enjoy the library as a quiet place to study too.

Alan says “free” library cards for residents are paid through taxes.

