July 5, 1959: Queen Elizabeth sails under the Mackinac Bridge

On July 5, 1959, Queen Elizabeth passed under the Mackinac Bridge on her royal yacht, the...
On July 5, 1959, Queen Elizabeth passed under the Mackinac Bridge on her royal yacht, the "Britannia."(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there’s a moment from U.P. history to share.

On July 5, 1959, Queen Elizabeth II passed under the Mackinac Bridge on her royal yacht, the “Britannia.”

According to historians, bridge traffic had to be stopped at each tower because of security, but hundreds of people left their cars and ran onto the center span shouting, waving and trying to see the Queen. This resulted in what was called one of the worst traffic jams ever in the Straits area as it was around midday on the Sunday of Independence Day weekend.

The Queen and Prince Phillip were traveling from a ceremony to officially open the St. Lawrence Seaway to Chicago.

