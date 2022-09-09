Isle Royale Queen cancels remainder of 2022 season

Photo of the Isle Royale Queen courtesy of the National Park Service
Photo of the Isle Royale Queen courtesy of the National Park Service(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Isle Royale Queen posted on Facebook Friday morning that they will be canceling the rest of their 2022 season.

According to the post, the Isle Royale Queen IV needs a minor hull repair and under Unites States Coast Guard restrictions, they are unable to sail until the repair is complete.

The post says, “If you have a reservation with us, you have received an email about how refunds will be issued. If you have a loved one on Isle Royale, rest assured that we are working closely with the National Park Service to get those folks back to the mainland. They should be able to get off the island fairly quickly.”

Isle Royale Line, Inc. said that the decision to cancel their season was difficult but that they must put the safety of their crew and passengers first.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
The Upper Peninsula Brewing Company
UP Brewing Company gets cashed mobbed by Accelerate UP
Iron Bay restaurant and Aurora Piercing partner after review
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review

Latest News

Photo of missing man Joe Bittner
Volunteer search party organized for missing Ontonagon man
UP Health System - Marquette.
Techs at UPHS-Marquette ratify first contract
shwoers
Showers & storms return today
M-35 road construction project begins Friday