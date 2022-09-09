Ironwood Township apartment fire damages multiple units

(MGN)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Ironwood Township Fire Department, they responded to the Powderhorn Village around area around 4 p.m. Thursday after a 911 call was received.

When firefighters arrived they found one apartment fully engulfed in flames; mutual aid was called and the fire was quickly contained to one unit and extinguished. Two units below sustained water damage and one other unit sustained smoke damage.

Assisting at the scene were the Bessemer Township Fire Department, Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Gogebic County Victim Services.

