Houghton group to hold 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk and Picnic

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton-Keweenaw Communities That Care Coalition (HKCTC) is holding its 6th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk and Picnic.

The HKCTC is able to make this possible through Dial Help Inc., and over 25 local sponsors are pitching in.

The walk will start at Kestner Waterfront Park in downtown Houghton with a speech from guest speaker Dr. Michelle Morgan.

Participants will head along W. Lakeshore Drive and onto the Portage Lake Lift Bridge via the steps and ramp that lead to either side of the bridge.

Afterward, a picnic will be held back at the park. It will include crafts, outdoor games, a free raffle and music performed by bands Bald Squeezebox and Lupine at 1 and 2 p.m. respectively.

A picnic was specifically chosen this year for its focus on family and togetherness.

“We went with the theme of a picnic this year because that’s what you do with your family,” said HKCTC Dial Help Coordinator Callisto Cortez. “You have a picnic and you come together and you celebrate with each other. You just surround yourself with that support and love.”

There will also be resource booths from Dial Help, the Keweenaw Community Foundation and MTU Student Wellbeing at the event.

“It’s a picnic while also hosting all the local prevention agencies and organizations,” continued Cortez. “To let people know that ‘we’re here to help.’”

With this event and its family focus, the HKCTC aims to raise suicide awareness and offer a helping hand to those who are suffering.

“Our main hope that people will take away from this picnic and walk is a new sense of community and family within our community,” added Cortez. “We’re here for those people who have might those feelings, or the people who are grieving because they have lost someone from suicide. We care, and we want to be there for them.”

People can begin gathering for the walk starting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

For more information, visit the Suicide Prevention Picnic homepage or check out their Facebook page.

