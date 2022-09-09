Finlandia Women’s Soccer blanks Crown

ST. BONAFACIUS, Minn. (WLUC) - Senior Sam Linteo recorded her first collegiate goal as the Finlandia University women’s soccer team (2-3) beat Crown (1-1), 1-0, Thursday afternoon at Old National Bank Stadium. It was the third straight win over the Polars.

Crown blasted a shot that junior Aspen Wallin dove to get to. At the 9:15 mark, Linteo blasted a shot in the lower right corner to put Finlandia up 1-0. The Lion defense kept the Polars at bay the rest of the game.

Finlandia had six shots with three on goal, five corner kicks and were called for 13 fouls. This is the second straight game that the game-winning goal was the first collegiate goal by the scorer.

Crown had nine shots with three on goal, five corner kicks and were called for four fouls.

Finlandia keeps to the road, Saturday, Sept. 10 taking on Martin Luther. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

