Fifth graders set goals for their future at Bay College

Bay College's Escanaba campus.
Bay College's Escanaba campus.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fifth graders in Delta and Schoolcraft counties are setting goals for their future. Through a partnership with Bay College. about 500 kids will participate in Fifth Grade Fridays. These students get to swim and play with college athletes, then visit various classrooms at Bay to learn more about potential careers.

This is to show them that every career path needs some kind of training.

“It just lets them connect their school performance now with what they want to do in the future. We emphasize how important it is that they try their hardest,” said Kathy Becker, the director of Delta County College Access Network.

This is the first year Fifth Grade Fridays has been back since the pandemic started. The program is open to every fifth grader in Delta and Schoolcraft counties.

