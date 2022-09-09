Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers reach tentative labor agreement

CLEVELAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced Friday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers (USW) on a new 47-month labor contract for its legacy Mining and Pelletizing operations.

The contract will be effective on October 1, 2022, and will cover approximately 2,000 USW-represented employees at its Mining and Pelletizing locations in Northern Minnesota and in the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

On the United Steelworkers website they said that negotiations included economic proposals such as wages, benefits, retirement and healthcare, and non-economic items such as safety, seniority and scheduling.

The previous contract between Cleveland Cliffs and USW at the Tilden Mine and Plant expires on September 30, 2022.

In a text message from the USW, they said. “We have reached a tentative agreement with Cliffs and will share more details soon.”

With the successful conclusion of the second and final portion of this negotiation with the USW, Cleveland Cliffs has now reached two tentative multi-year labor agreements covering approximately 14,000 USW-represented employees, more than half of its total workforce.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO said: “Reaching a second labor agreement in less than two weeks reaffirms our great alliance with the USW. It also confirms one more time that we know very well our responsibilities as the supplier of choice to clients in critical sectors, such as military and automotive. We have now demonstrated twice why Cleveland-Cliffs gets things done and how we act: we negotiate respectfully, fairly and privately. A strong workforce is critical to our present and future competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing our shared success with our USW partners.”

Each agreement is now pending ratification by USW local union memberships. No further details will be provided by Cleveland Cliffs prior to ratification.

