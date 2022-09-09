Brasswire Campground in Ishpeming set to be open next spring

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new campground in Ishpeming is nearly complete. Brasswire Campground off Malton Road will be open next spring.

Campground staff say much of the heavy work is complete. Now, signage has been ordered and next spring the Superior Watershed Partnership will be planting more trees at the site. The campground will offer 50 campsites, bathrooms, water, and easy access to RAMBA biking trails.

“By taking an area that was a dying forest and turning it into a healthy location and tying it into our parks and recreation it gives other opportunities to make us a destination in the west end of Marquette County, it’s just a great resource of all things outdoors for Ishpeming,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini.

Work will continue on the Brasswire Campground this fall in anticipation of the official opening in the spring.

