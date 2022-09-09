ATV reported missing in Chocolay Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chocolay Township Police Department urges public to keep an eye out for missing side-by-side.

Police suspect the vehicle went missing on or around Aug. 13.

If you have any information regarding the missing ATV, please contact the Chocolay Township Police Department at (906) 249-4040 or central dispatch nonemergency line at (906) 475-9912.

