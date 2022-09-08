Wisconsin man found not guilty on charges related to death of Iron County road worker

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Newald, Wisconsin man, that was facing charges after hitting an Iron County road worker with his pickup truck back in 2021, was found not guilty in Iron County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, September 8, a jury found 57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt not guilty for a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus zone.

The jury was picked on Friday, September 2, and the trial began Tuesday, September 6.

In January 2021, An Iron County Road Commission flagger died after being hit by a pickup truck. The crash happened on Bates-Amasa Rd. near Shady Lane.

Mittelstadt was originally also facing a charge of Reckless Driving Causing Death but was not tried for that charge.

