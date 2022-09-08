Veterans share meaningful connections during UP Honor Flight Mission XIX

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Veterans from Wednesday’s U.P. Honor Flight are back home after a trip to our nation’s capital. 81 veterans and their guardians took part in U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX.

Connections veterans make go deeper than just family. For Vietnam veteran Rob Rule, he brought an extra “plus one” on the honor flight. He wore a yellow lanyard with the face of a friend.

“This is a friend of mine right here that I grew up with,” Rule said. “His name is David Pomroy. He died of Pancreatic cancer two and a half years ago. He was scheduled to come on the flight with me.”

To Rule, there were 82 veterans on Mission XIX. Pomroy died on his 72nd birthday.

“It means a lot because I think of him often,” Rule said, pausing before continuing. “He was a very close friend. At my wedding, he was my best man. It is just great to have him with me in one way.”

Rule’s guardian on the trip was his son. Honor Flight staff said a majority of guardians are children or grandchildren of the veteran.

Korean War veteran Robert Englund’s guardian was his daughter.

“Just learning some things that I hadn’t heard before was great,” said Kirsten Blackstock, Englund’s guardian & daughter. “Getting with other veterans allowed him to remember things that we’ve talked about. It was interesting to see what it was like when he was over there.”

Blackstock said she feels her emotional connection with her dad has grown significantly because of the honor flight.

Two veterans on the trip have been friends for more than five decades, Korean War veteran Chuck Gendron and Vietnam veteran Jim Bullard.

“[We’ve known each other] around 50 years,” Gendron said. “Jim and I hunt together; we do everything together. Jim was a great buddy. He lived in our house a lot of those years.”

Gendron said Bullard convinced him to go on the Honor Flight with him.

Every veteran on Mission XIX has a special connection to a guardian or other veterans. These are only a few of them.

