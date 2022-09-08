Upper Michigan Today tries Tik Tok food hacks

Find out if it’s a hack or whack on UMT episode 114
Upper Michigan Today cuts a watermelon with dental floss.
Upper Michigan Today cuts a watermelon with dental floss.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you’ll experience another hot day and the Ore Dock Brewery gets ready for expansion.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Thursday, September 8

Plus... The TV6 Morning News producer Nathan Larsh joins to try out Tik Tok food hacks.

The crew attempts to make “burnt butter toast”.

Upper Michigan Today makes "burnt toast butter".

Is cutting a watermelon with dental floss really a hack?

Upper Michigan Today finds out if cutting a watermelon with dental floss is a hack or whack.

And finally, do cheese and balsamic vinaigrette really enhance vanilla ice cream?

Upper Michigan Today tries unlikely toppings on ice cream.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

