Upper Michigan Today tries Tik Tok food hacks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you’ll experience another hot day and the Ore Dock Brewery gets ready for expansion.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day on Thursday, September 8

Plus... The TV6 Morning News producer Nathan Larsh joins to try out Tik Tok food hacks.

The crew attempts to make “burnt butter toast”.

Upper Michigan Today makes "burnt toast butter".

Is cutting a watermelon with dental floss really a hack?

Upper Michigan Today finds out if cutting a watermelon with dental floss is a hack or whack.

And finally, do cheese and balsamic vinaigrette really enhance vanilla ice cream?

Upper Michigan Today tries unlikely toppings on ice cream.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.