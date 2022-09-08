UPAWS sells Rescue Raffle tickets at UP bars and breweries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. bars and breweries are competing to help animals.

The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is selling Rescue Raffle tickets at bars and breweries around the U.P. Tickets are $5. Four winners will be selected to receive one of four prizes: $1,000; $500; $100; or $50.

The bar that sells the most raffle tickets will get a trophy. UPAWS says the money will directly support the animals.

“We are so grateful for all the community support we get,” said Bill Brutto, UPAWS executive director, “but we need to continue to raise funds so we can take care of all the animals in our community and give them the opportunity for a second chance.”

Tickets are on sale now until Sept. 25. The winning tickets will be drawn at UPAWS’ Strut Your Mutt event on Saturday, Oct. 1 at noon at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee. For a full list of participating bars and breweries or to donate to UPAWS, click here.

