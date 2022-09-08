Up North Lodge holds benefit for young man injured in rodeo

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night the Up North Lodge in Gwinn hosted a benefit for a young man who broke his back in a rodeo accident. Phoenix Wasik had been doing rodeo for six years, but last July, Wasik was injured in the Iron River Rodeo when his saddle broke and he lost control.

Wasik suffered a compression break in one of his vertebrae. Thursday night, local businesses, friends and families all chipped in for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser complete with bucket raffles. Wasik says he feels very thankful.

“You always try and help your buddies out and help people out in your community around you but you never think that the cause you were trying to help is going to be you, and now it’s very humbling to see and especially at this time in the world right now,” Wasik said.

If you missed Thursday night’s dinner and still want to help, the Wasik family has a gofundme page online. They’re looking to raise $10,000 to help with medical expenses.

