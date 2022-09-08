Up North Lodge holds benefit for young man injured in rodeo

Fundraiser for Phoenix Wasik at Up North Lodge in Gwinn
Fundraiser for Phoenix Wasik at Up North Lodge in Gwinn(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday night the Up North Lodge in Gwinn hosted a benefit for a young man who broke his back in a rodeo accident. Phoenix Wasik had been doing rodeo for six years, but last July, Wasik was injured in the Iron River Rodeo when his saddle broke and he lost control.

Wasik suffered a compression break in one of his vertebrae. Thursday night, local businesses, friends and families all chipped in for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser complete with bucket raffles. Wasik says he feels very thankful.

“You always try and help your buddies out and help people out in your community around you but you never think that the cause you were trying to help is going to be you, and now it’s very humbling to see and especially at this time in the world right now,” Wasik said.

If you missed Thursday night’s dinner and still want to help, the Wasik family has a gofundme page online. They’re looking to raise $10,000 to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and...
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

Empty building on 200 block set to be renovated.
Ore Dock Brewing Company expansion to break ground within next several months
The City of Marquette's annual Trash to Treasure Weekend
City of Marquette residents invited to participate in Trash to Treasure weekend
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/08/2022
Coyote (courtesy US Fish and Wildlife Service)
DNR: more coyote sightings in populated areas does not mean population increase