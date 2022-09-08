UP Honor Flight returns home after long day in Washington D.C.

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX landed at the Delta County Airport late Wednesday evening.

Mission XIX was delayed four hours because of fog Wednesday morning but the flight’s 81 veterans were still able to see important memorials throughout our nation’s capital.

The veterans were welcomed home to a cheering crowd celebrating their years of service.

The next U.P. Honor Flight is Sept. 28, 2022.

