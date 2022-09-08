Tebear’s Sewing and Quilting opens gift shop

Right before the ribbon cutting at Tebears.
Right before the ribbon cutting at Tebears.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba sewing and quilting shop officially has a new building.

Tebears Sewing and Quilting has been a part of the community for 84 years. Now, the building right next door on First Avenue North is a gift shop and classroom.

The building is an old bar, most recently called “Shooters.” The owners kept the original service bar and restored it.

The pandemic slowed construction, but the main floor is now finished.

“The roof had collapsed on part of it before we bought it and so we knew that going in but for example, one beam that we needed for the ceiling was supposed to be in six weeks and it took three months to come in,” said Fay Runkel, an owner of Tebears.

Tebears sells fabric and sewing equipment, as well as already made gifts. It’s open Monday through Saturday.

