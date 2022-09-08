Stake the Lake scheduled in Munising later this month

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Key preparations are underway for Stake the Lake later this month.

Stake the Lake is a charity walk that raises awareness for those who are battling cancer or have died from it. The event is scheduled for September 24 at 10 a.m. It will start at Bensfield Park and will march along M-28 west.

Stake the Lake Event Promoter, Sue Passinault said the money raised will go to those who need it.

“Anybody who needs gas money to go back and forth for treatment, for chemotherapy, radiation, if they need to stay overnight, we pay for their lodging, we pay for their meals, and we help them with if they have utilities that they need to be covered,” Passinault said.

If you are interested in donating a stake for the event you can either visit the 105 Hair Salon in Munising, visit the Eric Beverly Family Foundation website here or contact Sue Passinault at 906-387-3035.

Stakes are $15 dollars.

