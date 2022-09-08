Stake the Lake scheduled in Munising later this month

September 24 is the day for the Stake the Lake walk
September 24 is the day for the Stake the Lake walk(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Key preparations are underway for Stake the Lake later this month.

Stake the Lake is a charity walk that raises awareness for those who are battling cancer or have died from it. The event is scheduled for September 24 at 10 a.m. It will start at Bensfield Park and will march along M-28 west.

Stake the Lake Event Promoter, Sue Passinault said the money raised will go to those who need it.

“Anybody who needs gas money to go back and forth for treatment, for chemotherapy, radiation, if they need to stay overnight, we pay for their lodging, we pay for their meals, and we help them with if they have utilities that they need to be covered,” Passinault said.

If you are interested in donating a stake for the event you can either visit the 105 Hair Salon in Munising, visit the Eric Beverly Family Foundation website here or contact Sue Passinault at 906-387-3035.

Stakes are $15 dollars.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and...
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Don Rudeness (left) stands with his guardian, his grandson.
Veterans share meaningful connections during UP Honor Flight Mission XIX
Students start class with lectures on Thursday
Dickinson County dental assistance program kicks off first day of class
Fire Chief Dan Malone in the process of retiring
Munising fire chief announces his retirement
MDOT says drivers should expect delays as projects begin on US-41, M-35