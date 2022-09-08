Sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw offers outdoor tours of local growers

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The sixth annual Farm Tour Keweenaw is returning to its roots with self-guided tours of local farms and growers.

Both the Keweenaw Co-op and the Portage Lake District Library are returning to host the event.

There are eight farms available to tour this year, including the Ghost House Farm in Boston north of Hancock and the Boersma Family Roots farm near Calumet.

Visitors to these farms can view them free of charge and explore the ones they find the most interesting.

“Pick up a map, get your family, and bring your friend group,” said Keweenaw Co-op Marketing/Outreach Manager Todd Gast. “It’s a wonderful day to go and explore our fantastic peninsula all the way from Copper Harbor to Toivola, and you can go and find out which is the best tour for you.”

In 2020, due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, tours were only available digitally. Now, this process is being used to help spread awareness of the event.

“We did have to take a pause and we did a virtual tour, and we had lots of videos and posted those on social media,” continued Gast. “And we do use those still today. We do go to and visit the local farms, we take some videos, and we use them on social media to promote this event.”

Gast said he hopes people who go on these tours get an idea of the work that goes into producing locally grown food.

“A lot of people think you just go to the grocery store and that’s where your food comes from,” added Gast. “But really, there’s a lot of hard work. And if you believe in your local businesses, where your food comes from, and sustainability, this is what you’ll want to see in your local area.”

Tour availability runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.

For more information on the tours and to get a map of all the available farms, visit the Keweenaw Co-op’s homepage, or visit the co-op or the Portage Lake District Library to pick up physical copies of the map.

