Raise money for the disability network of the UP through bean bag toss

The Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament happening this weekend at the SAIL
The SAIL logo with bean bag toss.
The SAIL logo with bean bag toss.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pick your partner, toss some bean bags, and raise money for the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) this Saturday.

SAIL associate director Nick Emmendorfer shares details of the Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament.

The Superior Alliance For Independent Living is hosting its Battle of the Boards fundraiser Saturday, September 10.

Emmendorfer explains where the proceeds will go while Jack Vander Lugt, SAIL’s health and recreation coordinator, shares his hopes for the tournament.

How to participate in the Battle of the Boards tournament at SAIL in Marquette on Saturday, September 10.

The Battle of the Boards tournament is happening this Saturday, September 10 at the SAIL office, located at 1200 Wright St. in Marquette.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and teams will begin tossing bags at 10:30.

You can register for the event here.

