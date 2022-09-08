Raise money for the disability network of the UP through bean bag toss
The Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament happening this weekend at the SAIL
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pick your partner, toss some bean bags, and raise money for the Superior Alliance for Independent Living (SAIL) this Saturday.
SAIL associate director Nick Emmendorfer shares details of the Battle of the Boards cornhole tournament.
Emmendorfer explains where the proceeds will go while Jack Vander Lugt, SAIL’s health and recreation coordinator, shares his hopes for the tournament.
The Battle of the Boards tournament is happening this Saturday, September 10 at the SAIL office, located at 1200 Wright St. in Marquette.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and teams will begin tossing bags at 10:30.
You can register for the event here.
