Rain moves in overnight

Late summer sun soon to be interrupted by fall of rain, t'storms -- beginning west Thursday night and spreading east Friday.
Late summer sun soon to be interrupted by fall of rain, t'storms -- beginning west Thursday...
Late summer sun soon to be interrupted by fall of rain, t'storms -- beginning west Thursday night and spreading east Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Canadian Prairies-based system enters the western counties of the U.P. later Thursday, bringing scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms -- thunderstorms can become severe, producing heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and hail. Rain then spreads east Saturday, diminishing in intensity and coverage Sunday until another round of showers sweeps in early Monday from a developing system over Central Lake Michigan. Wet weather diminishes over Upper Michigan into early Tuesday as the system moves into the Eastern Great Lakes.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm, then increasing clouds with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms west into the evening; breezy southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 60s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 80s (coolest near Western Lake Superior)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and few thunderstorms; breezy northwest winds and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Patriot Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; cool

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

