Preparations underway for 13th annual UP Fall Beer Festival

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for the 13th annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival. This Saturday, September 10, at Lower Harbor Park in Marquette hundreds of different breweries from around the state will have hundreds of different beers to sample.

The event is hosted by the Michigan Brewer’s Guild and is one of the last festivals of the summer for the guild. Tickets are selling now and thousands are expected to attend.

“Our biggest promotions are our five annual beer festivals and this is one of them, we love coming to Marquette, for the breweries it’s really a highlight for them at the end of the summer to come to this beautiful setting and share their beer with people from all over the state,” said Scott Graham, Michigan Brewer’s Guild executive director.

Beer Fest is this Saturday from one to six in the afternoon. Beer Fest traditionally sells out, organizers recommend buying tickets in advance. You can do that by clicking here.

