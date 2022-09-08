Ore Dock Brewing Company expansion to break ground within next several months

The Ore Dock Brewing Co. is ready to begin construction on its new project.
Empty building on 200 block set to be renovated.
Empty building on 200 block set to be renovated.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette will get bigger as the new Ore Dock Brewing Co. expansion will include a patio and a new walking path.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. Owner/Co-Founder Andrea Pernsteiner got the inspiration for this project after looking at an empty neighboring building for years.

“You know I would always peer out at that strip of land and think that it had so much potential. So we began talking with some of the neighboring businesses and with the city,” said Pernsteiner. “Through a process of working with some wonderful local engineers and architects at IDI we came up with a plan that was going to be able to incorporate some publicly accessible space.”

Pernsteiner says this includes an extension of a wooden walk way and more open air to the second level’s community space. She also expressed how they had to meet with their neighbors multiple times to figure out what they should do with the space.

“We worked really hard in putting forth the application. We spent a lot of time working with the neighbors to try and understand what was going to be the most beneficial use of that space and, in the end, we feel like we did diligence there,” said Pernsteiner.

The construction is set to begin within the next few months and will be done sometime in 2026.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
A proposed conceptual connector route for Forestville Road, Marquette County Road 492 and...
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
City Planner & Zoning Administrator Dave Stensaas says a decision on any project begins with...
Marquette city planner explains lakeshore development decisions
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

Fundraiser for Phoenix Wasik at Up North Lodge in Gwinn
Up North Lodge holds benefit for young man injured in rodeo
The City of Marquette's annual Trash to Treasure Weekend
City of Marquette residents invited to participate in Trash to Treasure weekend
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 09/08/2022
Coyote (courtesy US Fish and Wildlife Service)
DNR: more coyote sightings in populated areas does not mean population increase