Ore Dock Brewing Company expansion to break ground within next several months

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette will get bigger as the new Ore Dock Brewing Co. expansion will include a patio and a new walking path.

Ore Dock Brewing Co. Owner/Co-Founder Andrea Pernsteiner got the inspiration for this project after looking at an empty neighboring building for years.

“You know I would always peer out at that strip of land and think that it had so much potential. So we began talking with some of the neighboring businesses and with the city,” said Pernsteiner. “Through a process of working with some wonderful local engineers and architects at IDI we came up with a plan that was going to be able to incorporate some publicly accessible space.”

Pernsteiner says this includes an extension of a wooden walk way and more open air to the second level’s community space. She also expressed how they had to meet with their neighbors multiple times to figure out what they should do with the space.

“We worked really hard in putting forth the application. We spent a lot of time working with the neighbors to try and understand what was going to be the most beneficial use of that space and, in the end, we feel like we did diligence there,” said Pernsteiner.

The construction is set to begin within the next few months and will be done sometime in 2026.

