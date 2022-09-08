NMU’s Smith receives GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced its weekly awards following week two of the 2022 volleyball season. Northern Michigan sophomore outside hitter Jacqueline Smith was named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week, Davenport senior libero Kenzy Corstange was honored as GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week and Ferris State sophomore setter Kaylee Maat received GLIAC Setter of the Week recognition.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Jacqueline Smith, Northern Michigan

Throughout the Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament, Smith has had 71 kills, averaging 4.44 per set. She also posted seven aces. She claimed 50 digs with 3.13 Dig/S. Throughout the tournament, she earned 80 points for the ‘Cats. She is currently leading the GLIAC in Kills per Set (4.18) as well as Kills (138)

