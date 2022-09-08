NMU acting students rehearse one last time before show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University acting students are preparing for their first show of the academic year.

The student-led “Spotlight Variety Show” held its last rehearsal Wednesday evening ahead of the first show this Thursday, Sept. 8. There will only be shows for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9.

Students provide a variety of talent to showcase instead of one act. The NMU Head of the Acting Program, James Ludwig said it is shaping up to be an exciting year for his department.

“This is the beginning of us sort of coming back out of COVID. So, everything that’s going to be happening in Northern this year is going to be fantastic, and this is the way to sort of get that rolling. After you see this show, food’s going to taste better,” Ludwig said.

If you are interested in attending either Thursday’s or Friday’s show you can go to the NMU Ticketing website here.

