NMU acting students rehearse one last time before show

Rehearsals being performed at Forest Roberts Theatre
Rehearsals being performed at Forest Roberts Theatre(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University acting students are preparing for their first show of the academic year.

The student-led “Spotlight Variety Show” held its last rehearsal Wednesday evening ahead of the first show this Thursday, Sept. 8. There will only be shows for Thursday and Friday, Sept. 9.

Students provide a variety of talent to showcase instead of one act. The NMU Head of the Acting Program, James Ludwig said it is shaping up to be an exciting year for his department.

“This is the beginning of us sort of coming back out of COVID. So, everything that’s going to be happening in Northern this year is going to be fantastic, and this is the way to sort of get that rolling. After you see this show, food’s going to taste better,” Ludwig said.

If you are interested in attending either Thursday’s or Friday’s show you can go to the NMU Ticketing website here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of hotel plans for 955 Lakeshore Blvd. in Marquette.
UPDATE: Planning commission denies permit for proposed Marquette hotel
Luke Kreider, 19, has been charged with homicide-open murder.
UPDATE: L’Anse man severely beaten in Houghton dies, suspect charged with homicide
Olivia Ernst
UPDATE: Body found on Lake Superior shore in Ontario identified as missing Lower Michigan woman
Keweenaw County camp fire under investigation
The Michigan Department of Transportation's construction of new wetlands in Bruce Crossing is...
Wetland construction by MDOT concerns neighboring landowner in Bruce Crossing

Latest News

FILE - Young person browses their mobile phone
Michigan State Police to host ‘sextortion’ documentary film screening, educational event
A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law.
Abortion remains legal in Michigan
Last month a Marquette restaurant made a Facebook post response to an unkind review about a...
Aurora Piercing supports Iron Bay after rude review
The MSP warns parents of a rise in sextortion crimes committed against teenagers and young...
Michigan State Police to host ‘sextortion’ documentary film screening, educational event