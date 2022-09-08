Munising fire chief announces his retirement

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - After 50 years of service, Munising’s fire chief will celebrate his retirement.

Dan Malone has been serving the community for five decades. He joined the department in 1972 and became chief in 2003. Now set to retire, Malone said he has seen a lot of growth in his department and community.

“Well, times have changed, equipment has changed, but fire hasn’t changed. Fire is fire. Fire is going to burn, and volunteer firefighters put them out,” Malone said.

His replacement, Ryan Anderson, is already training to fill the role. Anderson said it is an honor for him to follow Malone.

“I feel very privileged, but on the other hand, I’m very nervous about it because I have some very large shoes to fill,” Anderson said. “Chief Malone is a legend in my book, and at the very least, I do not want to disappoint him.”

That respect is felt across all members of the Munising Fire Department. The Assistant Hose Captain, Terry Kienitz said he’s learned many lessons from Malone during his service.

“Chief Malone sponsored me when I got on the fire department 21 years ago. He’s my father-in-law and you know, he’s always been a role model to me. He told me what the importance of serving your community is,” Kienitz said.

Malone will celebrate his retirement this Saturday afternoon at the Barge Inn from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“50 years is a long time, all the guys have always said you’ll realize when it’s time for you to go and it’s my time,” Malone said.

Malone’s last day will be next Monday, and then following that, Ryan Anderson will be taking up the role of Fire Chief for the Munising Fire Department.

