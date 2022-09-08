Michigan Tech’s Lange named GLIAC Men’s Runner of the Week

Won Vic Godfrey Open in Wisconsin
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech sophomore Sam Lange has been named GLIAC Men’s Cross Country Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Lange, hailing from Washington, Illinois, led the No. 16 Michigan Tech cross country team with a first-place individual finish at the Vic Godfrey Open Friday evening (Sept. 2).

Lange paced the 6,000m course at the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course in 18:27.7. His time was three seconds before the second-place finisher and teammate Clayton Sayen.

The Huskies won the team race scoring 24 points, beating Atlantic 10 affiliate Loyola (Ill.), who placed second, scoring 44 points.

The Huskies return to action on Friday, Sept. 23, heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the historic Roy Griak Invitational.

