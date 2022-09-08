Michigan State Police to host ‘sextortion’ documentary film screening, educational event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement is warning parents of an increase in a certain type of crime.

‘Sextortion’ is hard to track and could have devastating consequences.

In March, the Marquette community was hit hard by the suicide death of 17-year-old Marquette Senior High School Student Jordan DeMay. Investigators believe DeMay felt pressured into suicide after falling victim to an Instagram sextortion plot.

Nichole Dyson, a detective sergeant with the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, said that ensuring a case like DeMay’s doesn’t happen again starts with educating parents and kids alike on the dangers of sextortion. To do so, the Michigan State Police is hosting an educational event Sunday, Sept. 11 at Marquette’s Kaufman auditorium.

“This is a media production that is coming up to screen this documentary that portrays real-life sextortion victims,” Detective Sgt. Dyson noted. “It will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with an expert panel afterward for questions and answers.”

In simple terms, sextortion is a form of online blackmail targeting young people and committed by professional criminals.

Perpetrators will portray themselves as someone attractive who is looking to form a relationship with a young person, often a minor. Detective Sgt. Dyson explained this is often a week to month-long process of trust-building between the perpetrator and victim.

“The predator will start chatting them up and grooming them to get them to a point where the victim sends the perpetrator explicit images of themselves,” Detective Sgt. Dyson said.

It is after the victim sends these compromising photos that the perpetrator uses them as blackmail.

“In return, the perpetrator will instantly ask for monetary compensation,” Detective Sgt. Dyson said. “If the victim doesn’t send that money, the perpetrator will then share their image with the victim’s friends and family and post it all over the internet.”

She added that sextortion education is so important because perpetrators often leave very little trace of their exploits. This leaves little for law enforcement hard to find. She also noted a disturbing trend in sextortion crime.

“We have seen a large uptick in the last few months,” Detective Sgt. Dyson said. “On average I would say we are currently doing about three to five cases a week all across the Upper Peninsula.”

To avoid falling victim to a sextortion plot, Dyson urges parents to talk to their kids about its dangers.

“Sitting down with your kids and not being afraid to have that conversation is what will ultimately prevent kids from being sexploited,” Detective Sgt. Dyson explained. “We understand that it is a tough thing to talk about. It can be uncomfortable and embarrassing, but you have to get past that.”

Det. Sgt. Dyson said that a good rule of thumb is to always use common sense when talking to someone online. If something seems too good to be true, chances are it is.

Admission to Sunday’s film screening and educational event is free.

